FORT WAYNE — Alexis Treesh, a senior at Prairie Heights High School, has been awarded the 2020 University of Saint Francis Pay it Forward Scholarship.
The scholarship is a four-year full tuition scholarship with a value of more than $135,000. It is awarded to an incoming student who represents going above and beyond to serve others and “pay it forward.”
She is one of 139 applicants for the scholarship. She was selected after submitting an essay, reaching the finalist stage and being profiled in a feature video by Fort Wayne television news station WANE-TV.
“I applied with the hope to get my story and the story of Sole Hope out there,” said Treesh. “I didn’t expect to be a finalist, let alone the winner.”
Treesh, who plans to study nursing, wrote in her essay about working with Sole Hope, an organization dedicated to helping provide shoes for people in Uganda to stave off parasites. She also works with the Therapeutic Riding Center of Steuben County, which helps individuals with physical, cognitive or emotional challenges.
She is in the Health Occupations Education program through Impact Institute, Kendallville, and knew from the experiences so far in the hospital setting through HOE that nursing was the path she was meant to follow.
“I love being in the hospital setting,” she said. “I knew this was what I want to do and being in all the different parts of the hospital has helped me find my niche.”
She was awarded the scholarship during a virtual meeting Tuesday with USF President the Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer and WANE-TV’s Terra Brantley.
WANE-TV partners with USF to promote the scholarship.
“I am determined to continue services with both Sole Hope and TRCSC through college and my adult life,” Alexis wrote. “Furthermore, I will pay my gift of giving forward especially to those in need so that they have a support system for success. This is my way of thanking God for the gift he has given me.”
Treesh was set on attending USF even before being awarded the scholarship.
“I am extremely blessed,” she said.
The other finalists were Megan Miller of Concordia Lutheran High School, Fort Wayne, and Carly Turner of East Noble High School, Kendallville.
