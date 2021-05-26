Five arrested Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sonya M. Geist, 41, of the 800 block of Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, arrested at South Wayne Street and Bellfontaine Road on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jimmy M. Medina, 21, of the 500 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Scotty L. Miller, 41, of the 6000 block of south C.R. 530E, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a felony warrant alleging probation violation
• Mark H. Sidle, 43, of the 20000 block of Old S.R. 37, Branchville, arrested at the jail on a felony fugitive warrant
• Michael A. Strack, 61, of the 200 block of West South Street, arrested at home on felony charges alleging resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor charge alleging possession of marijuana or hashish and a warrant alleging felony criminal contempt of court.
