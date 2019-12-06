ANGOLA — Local author and Hamilton native Phil Moser will be at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County signing and selling his book, “Free and Fearless” today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Moser published his book earlier this year and has since done book signings at area festivals, in Fort Wayne and has sold it in stores and online.
The book, a nonfiction work, details his special father-daughter relationship with his youngest daughter, Brittany, and their travels together before she died from complications of Addison’s disease as well as his travels, done in her memory, after her death.
Moser began writing the book as part of the grieving process. He wanted to share Brittany’s story and her inspiration.
Using stories about happenings that Moser has called “Brittany Magic,” he tells the story about how her life, even once she was diagnosed, taught those around her how to live every moment to the fullest and to enjoy the magical moments.
In the description of the book, Moser says it’s not about the grief of losing a child, but instead about making the most of what you’re given and living positively, not in fear.
The book details Brittany’s life, including her childhood in Hamilton, all the way through her college days, her diagnosis and her Colorado bucket list that she and her father started before the died.
It also talks about his experiences finishing the bucket list trips in her memory.
Some of the trips were to places like Dinosaur National Monument, Bridal Veil Falls, Red Rock Amphitheater and finally Sky Pond, though that one wasn’t on the original list.
Brittany added Sky Pond shortly before she died, and Moser knew it would be the perfect final destination, of sorts, for the adventure.
Published through Free Agent Press, “Free and Fearless” is available on Amazon in both hard copies and e-book format. To order a copy, visit https://amzn.to/33O5JOp.
A portion of the sale of each book goes to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation to help support others fighting Addison’s Disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.