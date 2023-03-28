ANGOLA — A rural Fremont man was arrested Monday after an afternoon incident where he allegedly rammed his vehicle repeatedly with a woman who he is to have no contact with.
Joseph M. Swander, 33, was arrested after he rammed his vehicle into that of a woman at his residence in the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E in rural Fremont. He was charged in court with a Level 6 felony charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy where a protective order is in place.
The woman, who told police she was at Swader’s residence to collect her belongings, thinking he would not be home, was able to drive through the yard and flee in her vehicle. She was attempting to leave the residence when Swander showed up.
A neighbor saw the ramming activity and called police, who caught up with Swander in downtown Fremont and the woman at one of the hotels near the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 127, west of Fremont.
Initially the woman would not tell police that Swander had been slamming into her vehicle. Eventually she started crying and told police that she feared Swander and was afraid that he would kill her.
The protective order was in place from an October 2022 domestic battery case between Swander and the woman.
