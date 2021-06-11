ANGOLA —The Hamilton Auxiliary was bustling June 1 with the installation of new officers and the organization’s 10 year anniversary.
The Hamilton American Legion Auxiliary Post 467 started in 2011 with 13 charter members, all of whom, save one, are still active. The group currently has 36 members total.
One of the charter members, Marj Lilley, has served as Auxiliary president for the past four years and warmly welcomed the new president, Janet Albright, at the induction ceremony.
“It’s been fun working with the Legion guys and all the events we do,” Lilley said.
Lilley is now the vice president but still looks forward to contributing to the group’s many year-round activities.
At the anniversary celebration, members were presented with potted poppy flowers and shared a cake decorated with frosted poppies.
In the early 20th century, poppies became an international symbol for veterans’ sacrifice, and since May 2011 the Hamilton Auxiliary has been giving out poppies to honor this tradition and raise money to help local veterans.
“We’ve been told, you people are small but mighty,” Lilley said.
Giving poppies is not all these women do, though. From bake sales to Christmas bazaars to first-place 4th of July parade floats, the Hamilton Auxiliary participates in a variety of events that assist local veterans and help inspire youth. And if there’s one thing this group likes, it would most definitely be blankets.
The Hamilton Auxiliary actively makes and presents lap quilts to local veterans, starting with those who served in World War II and now live in nursing homes.
Members work together to make the quilts and have so far given out a total of 61.
The group not only makes lap quilts but also purchases queen-sized quilts from the Quilting Crew at the Arvada United Methodist Church in order to raffle them off and raise money for scholarships.
The raffle began in 2013, and the scholarships are presented to Hamilton senior girls entering the medical field.
“If we go buy one of theirs and then raffle it off, we’re helping two different organizations,” Lilley said. “We’re actually helping three because we’re helping the girl that we give the scholarship to. We just thought it was a win-win-win.”
The raffle usually takes place at the Hamilton Legion’s annual Ham and Bean dinner, which takes place the Saturday before Veteran’s day. The Auxiliary ladies also make desserts and help serve food before drawing the winning tickets.
Last year due to the pandemic, the event was canceled. Legion members instead performed the 21 gun salute and taps at Hamilton’s four corners, and the Auxiliary held the raffle afterward to ensure social distancing, allowing them to still raise money for the scholarships.
Aside from financial aid, the Hamilton Auxiliary also interacts with high schoolers through the American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State program.
The program allows high school rising senior girls the opportunity to learn more about citizenship and Indiana’s political system. Auxiliary units from around the state select delegates to represent and gather at a central location for a week of fun education. The units cover their delegates room, food, and insurance fees.
HGS used to meet at Indiana State University but moved to Trine University in recent years. This year’s program will be held remotely online, but Lilley hopes that it will return to Trine next year.
“There’s all kinds of connections that those kids made when they went to this,” she said. “It’s really pretty special.”
Lilley and the rest of the Hamilton Auxiliary are preparing for Hamilton’s 4th of July parade, which will take place this year on Saturday July 3 at noon. They plan to compete in the float contest as usual, with this year’s theme being “Independence Day the Hamilton way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.