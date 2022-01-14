LAKE JAMES — The temperatures have been steadily dropping, driving more people indoors, but the naturalists at Pokagon State Park have a variety of fun and educational activities through January and February to help show the wonder of winter.
Winter Photo Scavenger Hunt
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, visitors are encouraged to explore the park and record their experiences through a lens. At the Nature Center, a scavenger hunt will be available listing certain items that hikers must take photos of with their cameras while out in the park. If all photos have been taken and shown to the Nature Center staff by 3 p.m., hikers can earn an adventure sticker.
Valentine's Photo Scavenger Hunt
Celebrate Valentine's Day with another fun scavenger hunt through the park. On Sunday, Feb. 13, participants can pick up the scavenger hunt item list from the Nature Center starting at 10 a.m. and have until 3 p.m. to find and photograph the Valentine's-themed items. Those who show their photos to the Nature Center staff will have the chance to earn a prize.
Lantern-lit Walk
The last Lantern-lit Walk of the season will take place Saturday, Feb. 12. Another great way to celebrate Valentine's Day, the self-guided walk follows a one mile trail lit with the soft glow of lanterns. Visitors can begin the walk from the Nature Center anytime from 7-8:30 p.m. and will be met with a warm bonfire and hot cocoa provided by Friends of Pokagon at the end of the trail. Donations will be accepted to support Friends of Pokagon projects and programs.
Hell's Point Challenge
Put your endurance to the test by completing the Hell’s Point Challenge, a hiking route that links eight miles of Pokagon’s trails. The challenge is available at hikers' discretion, but a map of the route can be picked up at the Nature Center, open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Along the hike, photograph six specific waypoints, and show the photos to the Nature Center staff when you finish to receive a sticker and water bottle while supplies last.
Women's Group Hike
Pokagon offers a monthly, naturalist-led women's group hike every third Sunday where women can get outdoors and meet like-minded walking friends. Hikes meet at the Nature Center and are typically three to four miles. No sign-up required.
Upcoming hikes will take place on Jan. 16 and Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
Bird Walks
Birding is an excellent hobby for those who enjoy the outdoors, and Pokagon is home to a wide variety of birds.
The Nature Center offers a naturalist-led bird walk every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. to look for native birds and other wildlife. Binoculars are provided — or you can bring your own — and hikers are asked to meet at the fish tank inside the Potawatomi Inn.
While birders of any level are welcome on the Sunday hikes, a Birding for Beginners program will also be offered Monday, Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. Those interested are encouraged to visit the Nature Center to learn the basics of birding and put their new identification skills to the test with a short hike.
Trail Tuesdays
On Tuesdays, the Nature Center naturalists lead hikes that focus on different natural aspects of the park, with a different theme each week. Hikes start at 10 a.m., and hikers can meet with the naturalist in the main lobby of the Potawatomi Inn.
Upcoming hike themes include:
• Jan. 18: Hike Through the Pines
• Jan. 25: Wetlands and Woods Walk
• Feb. 1: Hoosier Quest Hike to the Spring
• Feb. 8: Woodpecker Wander
• Feb. 15: Hike Through the Pines
• Feb. 22: Wetlands and Woods Walk
Outdoor Programs
The Nature Center offers multiple programs that teach about different aspects of the northeast Indiana environment and Pokagon State Park. Upcoming events include:
• Jan. 15: Wetland Wonder, 10 a.m. Discover the protected wetland and all it has to offer. Be sure to wear appropriate footwear and outdoor clothing for this short hike. Meet at the Trine Student Recreation Area Welcome Center. Restrooms at the Welcome Center are closed for the winter. A vault toilet is available at the Wild Turkey Shelter parking lot.
• Jan. 15: Glacial History Hike, 2 p.m. View how glaciers of the past have shaped Pokagon in the present. Meet a naturalist inside the Potawatomi Inn main lobby for a roughly two mile, moderately-rugged hike to see remnants of glacial history.
• Jan. 22: The Incredible Journey, 11:30 a.m. Outside at the historic Spring Shelter, a naturalist will teach about the unique journeys that water takes throughout our lifetimes.
• Jan. 22: All Bark No Bite, 2 p.m. With a majority of Pokagon’s trees losing their leaves every fall, it can be difficult to recognize them. Hikers can meet a naturalist at the Camper's Store for a one and a half mile hike to learn how to identify trees by just their twigs and bark.
• Jan. 29: Beaver Fever, 11:30 a.m. Outside on the Nature Center's lawn, visitors can find out why the beaver is one of the most underrated animals in the animal kingdom.
• Jan. 29: Once Upon a Park, 2 p.m. Meet with a naturalist in the main lobby of the Potawatomi Inn for a one and a half mile walk and learn the story of Pokagon State Park. Along the way, learn how this land came to be Indiana’s fifth State Park and how the Civilian Conservation Corps helped turn it into the park we know and love today.
• Feb. 5: Tails on the Trail, 11 a.m. Bring your four-legged friend to the Nature Center for a pet-friendly, self-guided hike. Along the one mile trail, look for pet-themed stations to see how our animals at home compare to their wild counterparts. Afterward, pets can enjoy a special treat while supplies last. Pets must always be kept on a leash no longer than six feet.
• Feb. 5: Predators of the Prairie, 2 p.m. Coyotes are sometimes seen as a nuisance, but they play an important role in our native ecosystems. Join a naturalist outside at the Nature Center to learn about these misunderstood animals.
• Feb. 12: Appreciating the CCC, 10 a.m. Head out on a hike with a naturalist from the Potawatomi Inn main lobby and learn about the different structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corp in the 1930s and 1940s.
• Feb. 19: Pokagon's Glacial Past, 10 a.m. View how glaciers of the past have shaped Pokagon in the present. Meet a naturalist inside the Potawatomi Inn main lobby for a roughly two mile, moderately-rugged hike to see remnants of glacial history.
• Feb. 26: Once Upon a Park, 10 a.m. Meet with a naturalist in the main lobby of the Potawatomi Inn for a one and a half mile walk and learn the story of Pokagon State Park. Along the way, learn how this land came to be Indiana’s fifth State Park and how the Civilian Conservation Corps helped turn it into the park we know and love today.
• Feb. 26: Burrowing Buddies, 2 p.m. February marks the beginning of the end of winter, and a lot of animals are starting to come back out of their winter burrows. Outside at the Nature Center, learn what animals use dens and when we’ll be seeing them again.
