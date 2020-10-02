ANGOLA — COVID-19 struck again at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
The junior varsity football team is now under quarantine, according to a tweet early Friday afternoon by Angola High School Athletic Director Steve Lantz.
“Due to a positive COVID test and following Steuben County Health Department guidelines, our JV football team and other close contact students will be quarantined until Oct. 12,” says the tweet, sent at 12:45 p.m. on Friday.
One student had a positive COVID-19 test, said Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin. Thirty-two students have been quarantined.
Exposure occurred during a JV game against Fairfield, said Heavin.
The quarantining of the JV team follows an early season quarantine of Angola’s varsity football team. That quarantine went into effect in late August after team members were exposed during a game to a DeKalb High School football player that tested positive for the virus. After two weeks at home, the varsity football players are back in the game.
Fremont High School’s football team is currently under quarantine along with its managers, coaches and cheerleading squad following a confirmed COVID-19 case at Fremont Community Schools. The Fremont students exposed are expected to return to school around Oct. 7-9.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County follows Steuben County Health Department protocol. Direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes.
