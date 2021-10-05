Five people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jennifer Delacruz, 41, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested on Toledo and Wayne streets, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor theft.
• Alexander K. Fanning-Lichtsinn, 24, of the 400 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the 8500 block of Metz Road on charges of felony domestic battery causing bodily injury to a pregnant family member and strangulation and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy W. Workman, 52, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, arrested in the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Tracey G. Workman, 44, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, arrested in the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jaycob W. Young, 20, of the 4600 block of Southwest Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation, domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and criminal confinement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.