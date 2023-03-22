ANGOLA – The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has decided to open its own virtual school — Angola Digital Academy.
The Academy will open up starting with the 2023-24 school year.
“We have discovered that there is a segment of students who are opting for online learning, the larger segment of students than it has ever been,” said MSD Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue.
She said that since the pandemic when students started to get exposed to online learning, the district lost the largest number of students — more than 30 at the high school level — due to their transferring to online schools.
“They really prefer to stay virtual,” said Relue.
She explained the purpose of establishing Angola's own digital school was to bring students back and to keep them monitored as part of the MSD educational community, since historically students who opt for online school are behind in credits and are isolated from their peers and adults.
“Our goal is to provide flexibility of the online learning environment, but students still have opportunities to engage with MSDSC staff members and other students and resources,” said Relue in a letter to the district.
She said the idea that underpins the initiative is that the students living in the proximity to the MSD school district are viewed as part of the community, and part of the MSD responsibility to educate students in the area of their reach.
“Those students frequently come back to us because they are credit deficient. We are trying to figure out how they are going to get a diploma,” said Relue.
The district decided to step up in this space primarily to involve students that are already involved in an online learning elsewhere.
The district is also looking to attract revenues lost due to the students switching to available online options. Relue said that the estimated cost of the recuperated tuition due to returning the students to the MSD learning environment will amount to about $150,000.
Online learners might also positively affect the MSD graduation rate, and at the same time it can help online learners to get better study results through better supervision and more direct involvement with the community.
Ace Academy will supervise the Angola Digital Academy.
“Teachers at ACE Academy will grade the students’ work, schedule their tests and schedule their Google Meets to ensure students are on track,” said Relue.
Existing ACE Academy staff will be paid $23/hour for grading that has to be completed outside their contracted hours. If more than 20 students are enrolled at the Angola Digital Academy, an additional teacher would likely be needed to supervise the students’ work, said Relue.
The students that would engage in Angola Digital Academy will be enrolled in a determined number of online courses at a time based on their needs and interests, including the district’s existing online courses.
They will have a Chromebook provided to them by the district, and they will have an intake meeting to create a learning plan and set expectations of the outcomes with the goal of completing three classes per quarter and 12 per year to be on track with their credits.
The students can also complete more than that. In addition, the students will schedule in-person assessments at ACE Academy, as well as at least one weekly Google Meet to check in with their teacher team and other students.
When enrolling the students to the digital academy priority will be given to students who are currently enrolled in an online school with the cap of 45 students on a first-come, first-served basis.
For information on registration, contact Tia Buchs at 665-2186.
