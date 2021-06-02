ANGOLA — History came alive as twilight descended upon the trail of people moving silently through the Pokagon State Park woods, calling back the abolitionist memories of Steuben’s past on Tuesday night.
For the past few years, Pokagon has hosted a summer event called the Underground Railroad Hike in which visitors learn more about Steuben County’s involvement with the abolitionist movement in the 1800s and local figures who helped runaway slaves on their journey to freedom.
The hike began as a smaller program in 2016 when Pokagon interpretive naturalist Nicole Ball became interested in providing interactive history for park-goers.
“I started doing all this research, and I met with our county historian,” she said. “I thought, oh my gosh, we have to do this here.”
While the program initially involved only Ball and a few volunteers telling stories in the woods, Ball was able to expand it into a larger hiking experience with support from the Friends of Pokagon, a nonprofit group that supports the park with funding and volunteer work.
“When I went to them and said I had this idea to turn this program into a living history program, they jumped on board,” said Ball.
The hike has occurred for the past three summers, save last year when Ball had to provide a socially-distanced presentation at the park’s amphitheater. This year’s hike was special not only because of its return to normalcy but also because it commemorated the Sojourner Truth statue that will be unveiled at the Steuben County Courthouse on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Ball began the hike with a brief overview of the situation for runways who sought the Underground Railroad. They were slaves who had escaped masters in the southern states and had to continue running even in the north because bounty hunters were allowed to follow and capture them for a reward.
Ohio, Indiana and Michigan were busy routes on the Underground Railroad since many slaves had to go to Canada to find true freedom.
With the need for stealth and silence, Ball led the hikers toward the trails, acting as a conductor leading her runaways to a safe house.
She explained the importance of secret codes that members of the Underground Railroad would use when moving people. “A friend with friends” identified those who were working in the network, and “the wind blows from the south tonight” warned of bounty hunters in the area.
Along the hike, volunteer actors would rush out to greet the group, portraying Steuben abolitionists who played important roles in the Underground Railroad.
Jan McGowan played Mary Butler, a widow from Orland who continued to hide and transport runaways with her sons after her husband’s death.
Jeff McGowan took on the role of Benjamin Waterhouse, who was a vocal abolitionist and even spent a brief amount of time in jail for moving runaways.
Lauren Oxley portrayed Susanna McGowan (unrelated to Jan and Jeff), another abolitionist from Orland who harbored runaways at her home.
At the end of the hike, Jan Thomas talked to the hikers as Lucinda Farnham, wife of Erastus Farnham, who built the Farnham house in Fremont. The Farnhams safeguarded many fugitive slaves in this house, including Sojourner Truth, actually a free woman, but a Black who by law at the time was not allowed in Indiana. The Farnham house still stands and was recently featured in a photo book that showed houses and routes of the railroad, only at night when the fugitive slaves were on the move.
Participants young and old applauded Ball and the actors as the event concluded at the Nature Center.
Ball plans to continue hosting the hike in years to come and hopes that the interactive nature of trying to move undetected through the woods helps people understand how dire the runaways’ circumstances truly were.
“You can imagine the fear and anxiety that these people would face and the difficulties of trying to do this in the dark,” Ball said.
If you missed the hike but still wish to celebrate Angola’s Sojourner Truth week, there are plenty of events still to come.
The Pleasant Lake History Museum will be opening a Sojourner Truth exhibit today from 3-6 p.m.
Cahoots Coffee Cafe will be hosting a Civil War music night Friday 6-8 p.m.
An adaptation of the play “With Courage and Conviction” about historical Steuben abolitionists, will be performed at Trine’s Wells Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The statue of Sojourner Truth will be unveiled at the Steuben County courthouse on Sunday at 2 p.m. with various speakers, including some of Truth’s descendants.
