ANGOLA — Wednesday morning’s Economic Development Commission held a discussion regarding the West Commons apartment complex, resulting in the proposal landing a favorable ruling that could lead to receiving a tax abatement.
Tasked with designating the area West Commons hopes to occupy as an economic development target area, the commission heard from Tyler Ridge. The Ridge Group’s project would demolish the University Inn, S&T Auto Body and Smith Enterprises to make room for the apartment complex.
Due to undesirable for, or impossible of, normal development and occupancy, the commission unanimously voted in favor of recommending to make the properties of 115-125 N. McKinley St. and 1210 W. Maumee St. an economic development target area.
Comments on the previous history of the three properties were taken into consideration: a fire at University Inn, an oil spill at S&T Auto Body and the overall current condition of the structures.
“The buildings are all substandard structures,” said Jennifer Barclay, Economic Development and Planning Director. “These are going to be issues for no matter who goes in there.”
Ridge explained that the environmental testing had come back as unfavorable and RGS will pay for a full environmental evaluation of the three properties upon purchase. The group is still in the process of fully purchasing the properties and continuing through the stages of approving a tax abatement.
Once ownership is under RGS, the group will need to go through a plotting process to combine the three separate properties into one.
Obtaining the two properties is key for not only the extra land, but also for relocating the main entrance to the apartments to McKinley St. instead of Maumee St. The two neighboring businesses, Timbers Restaurant and the outlet shops, have voiced support for the project.
Although the area has unfavorable conditions, Ridge is hopeful West Commons will encourage development and attract young professionals to downtown’s edge. RGS is approximating roughly 20%-30% of the apartments will be used by Trine University students, Trine denies affiliation with the project.
Prior to taking the vote, the board learned more about the specifics of West Commons. Set to include 90 apartments: with 470-520 square feet studio style apartments, 695-780 square feet for single bedroom units and 980-1050 square feet for two bedroom apartments. Additionally, current models show up to 120 parking spaces, subject to change.
An amenities center will have a 24 hour fitness center and flex spaces. Also included in the West Commons property is an indoor bike storage area, indoor and outdoor lounge space, the leasing office, a coffee bar and more. Each unit will have a Juliet balcony or patio with trash service throughout the complex.
The design is subject to change depending on where final approval is given to begin construction. A tentative timeline is set for breaking ground in March 2023 and continuing with a 16 month long building process.
