Students accompanied by parents make their way to the first day of school at Hendry Park Elementary School Wednesday morning. Above, third grader Izzy Johnson carries a sign marking the day. Meanwhile, there were all sorts of positive messages written in chalk on the sidewalks welcoming students, including a traditional "Welcome Back." Fremont Community Schools and Hamilton Community Schools also opened on Wednesday. Prairie Heights opens next Wednesday, Aug. 17.

