ANGOLA — At Monday’s Common Council meeting, Councilman Dave Martin and Mayor Richard Hickman reported the results of their attempt to speak with the town of Fremont and the Fremont Fire Department about the $26,000 cut to the 2022 Fire Protection Agreement, which helps cover services for Jamestown Township.
“We have this group of taxpayers, Angola and Pleasant, subsidizing services for Jamestown. That’s what it really boils down to. Jamestown is not paying their true cost for providing service. Fremont gets short-changed. That’s why they’re in a budget crunch. Orland gets short-changed. That’s why they’re having financial issues. And that’s now obviously a problem for us,” Martin said.
Fremont contracts with Jamestown Township for fire protection, but because the area is large and can be tricky to navigate due to the lakes, Fremont subcontracts the Angola and Orland fire departments to help cover it.
In recent years, the contract with Angola has totaled about $86,000, and the city budgeted the contract for 2022 under the same assumption. However, Fremont has offered only $60,000 for next year.
“It’s a significant reduction out of our budget, and obviously we’d have to make that up somewhere,” Martin said. “They derived a formula based on the number of runs as opposed to using the tax base that we prefer to use.”
The Fremont fire department came up with the $60,000 figure based on the number of runs it experienced last year.
Martin, however, felt that such a basis for calculations would not result in fair compensation.
“The reason that I don’t think the number of runs is a justification for it is because the biggest cost of having a fire department is just having the fire department there to protect you. It doesn’t make any difference how often they go. The incremental cost increase of providing service is not significant compared to the cost of just having it,” Martin said. “The number of runs doesn’t make a difference. I’ve always gone back to the evaluation of the property you’re protecting. That’s the formula we’ve used with Pleasant. That’s the formula that should be used with Jamestown. It’s the value of the real estate that you’re providing protection to.”
Martin believed that the Orland fire department must also be taking a hit and that, ultimately, the problem lies with Jamestown relying on subsidies from other taxing units that provide them with fire protection.
“I think it is terribly unfair that they do it that way. I understand how we got here, but long-term, we need to correct this. I think Jamestown needs to realize that they are getting a tremendous bargain for the service they’re getting,” Martin said. “Oddly enough, with the way our contract with Pleasant Township goes, mathematically it will drive rates up in Pleasant, so it’s going to be a direct correlation of a decrease for Jamestown but an increase for Pleasant. So Pleasant’s going to end up subsidizing to an even greater extent than what is going on with Jamestown.”
Angola cannot speak with Jamestown directly since the master contract is with Fremont, but Martin encouraged Fremont to discuss not only the current situation but the overall long-term issues.
A final decision on the Fire Protection Agreement must be made by Jan. 1, and the council moved to table the situation for further discussion at the next meeting on Dec. 6.
“Maybe I overstepped my bounds with Fremont, but I did indicate to them that we would not leave them high and dry. We would do what we needed to do to be good neighbors, but we need to fix this in the long term,” Martin said. “In their minds, they’re doing the best they can for the taxpayers, keeping the rate as low as they can. Those are very admirable things but not when it costs your neighbor to provide your services.”
