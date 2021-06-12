ANGOLA — Two of the most recent graduates from the programs at Turning Point Homeless Shelter, 600 William St., credit the facility for changing their lives for the better.
Duane Hulbert and Natasha Fugate both graduated from the program June 4 during a handprint ceremony held that lets graduates place their handprints, graduation date and an inspirational message on the walls of the building for future residents to be inspired by.
Hulbert found himself at Turning Point after losing his job and his apartment.
“I bounced around place to place and just got tired of it,” he said. “I was staying with a friend on Williams Street when I walked by here, walked in and asked Shannon if I could stay.”
Hulbert said Executive Director Shannon Thomas took one look at him and said he could stay, and the rest is history.
“I did what I needed to do,” he said. “I was a broken man when I came into this place but I found Christ and turned my life around.”
Not only has he finished the programs, but he’s got a job again and is six months sober.
“This is the first time I ever actually wanted to be sober,” Hulbert said. “I worked hard to get here.”
While living at Turning Point, one of the mandated activities for those living with addictions is attending three Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week.
Some of those meetings are held at the house itself, but others are off campus and residents have to attend those as well.
Daily devotionals and church on Sundays are also mandatory for residents.
Hulbert spends some of this time now volunteering as a night manager for the house.
“I love doing what I can to give back to this place,” he said.
For Fugate, this stay at Turning Point wasn’t her first.
“But this place definitely helped me get my life back together,” she said. “I’m happy with my life, my kids are happy, and that’s all that matters.”
Fugate said the staff tries hard to keep residents focused on their goals and moving in the right direction.
There are daily house chores on top of jobs, parenting and budgeting classes, meeting with the case manager, meetings and devotionals that all must be done.
“If you’re serious about changing your life, come here,” said Hulbert. “Especially if you want to get closer to God.”
“It has definitely changed mine,” Fugate said.
Fugate didn’t even know she was graduating from the program until she walked in after work on the day of the ceremony and was congratulated for her upcoming ceremony.
“The people here become your family really quickly,” she said.
