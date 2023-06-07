ANGOLA — From thrillers to cozy mysteries, Christian fiction to romance, board games to knickknacks, the Novel Nook has it all.
The city’s newest bookstore joined the community with their grand opening on May 20. Located in the Hobby Lobby plaza, owners Jay and Samantha LaFountain are excited to offer the experience to area residents.
“Having a store that just focuses on books, it’s just valuable,” said Jay LaFountain. “What we want to bring is the ability to get the used books, just be able to browse them. So you can look in your genre that you like and find the authors. That’s sort of what we want to bring to the table for the used book section.”
Even though the Novel Nook occupies the old Hair Gallery space, the bookstore has transformed the inside with intentional design decisions. Bookshelves are four feet high and the area remains uncrowded from few seating options.
“You can kind of see it’s very open and a lot of that was so that you could always see your kids in the kids area. We have very little furniture kind of encircling it so that you can feel free to be anywhere in the store while your kids are there,” LaFountain said.
While old Hair Gallery signage is still up, the bookstore views their location as ideal for drawing in the community.
“I feel like being near a big anchor store (Hobby Lobby) is always very helpful,” LaFountain said.
The co-owner pointed to Trine University as being another potential surge in business. The Novel Nook’s grand opening also showed the area’s excitement for a bookstore. A mixture of people anticipating the store’s opening after seeing advertisements for it and lucky individuals that happened to be around the plaza on that same day all joined the grand opening celebration.
Books are sorted into main genre categories with subgenres listed underneath. Board games are yet another product the Novel Nook has to offer. While there are some classics in stock, the store also carries some themed games.
“I’m kind of the driver behind that,” LaFountain said. “I buy really niche games and it turns out that that’s not what sells really quickly in the store, and that’s okay.”
Bookmarks, stickers and more cater to a wide variety of interests. With such a selection there’s hidden gems for everyone.
While the experienced husband and wife duo have been the owners of Book Haven in Quincy, Michigan for five years, they’re still elated to be part of Angola.
“It’s a good community because everybody’s come in and it’s been, ‘oh it’s so cute,” LaFountain said. “It’s great for the Angola community and it hopefully will be great for us and we get to employ some people and get to just provide books for people here. So we’re super excited to do that.”
The Novel Nook is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Follow them on Facebook at The Novel Nook or visit their website at novelnookangola.com for more information and up to date offerings.
