Seven people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Zachary E. Ashbrook, 26, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court..
• Matthew J. Braun, 39, of the 700 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Dewey J. Imse II, 20, of the 6300 block of East C.R. 750N, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of West Harcourt Road on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation and probation violation.
• Scarlett Kiefer, 30, of the 25000 block of County Road 40, Goshen, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Mary A. Kirst, 54, of the 100 block of North Michigan Street, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on Toledo Street at Wayne Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Dominique L. Morton, 29, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.
• Chase L. Presley, 28, of the 7400 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested on the Interstate 69 southbound ramp at the 350 mile marker on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
