ORLAND — If people were wondering if that really was Annette Funicello wandering around outside the Orland Community Center on Saturday, well, nope.
She was wearing the Mousketeer ears and her top said Annette.
That particular Annette was one of the three dozen or so people gathered for a 1950s TV Nostalgia Luncheon at the Community Center.
"The place to be this past Saturday was at the Orland Community Center where many from the community gathered for a 1950’s TV Nostalgia Luncheon," said Laurie Musclow, who along with Judy Milleman organized the event, which included many dishes that might have been served in the 1950s, including a Tator Tot casserole.
Greeters at the door were dressed in a pink and black ensembles, which included saddle shoes.
Most guests came in costume that blended in with the theme.
"The tables were full and guests enjoyed the red and white theme at every turn," Musclow said.
As lunch was served, information about the 1950’s was shared and those too young to appreciate the '50s learned all about the food (meatloaf, TV dinners, Jello, stuffed celery, etc.) and the culture of that era.
Television stars that filled TV sets at the 8 p.m. family hour (Dick Van Dyke Show, Father Knows Best, Donna Reid, June Cleaver – Leave It To Beaver and of course I Love Lucy) were highlighted.
The event was a fundraiser for the Orland Community Park, which is in need of updated restrooms and playground equipment.
Saturday's event was one of many people in town are using to provided needed money for the park improvements.
Milleman and Musclow said they were grateful for all that attended and supported the efforts for the fundraiser.
The two are planning another “high society” event for next May.
Last year's theme was Downton Abbey.
