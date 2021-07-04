A rainy June, which brought record levels of rain to some portions of northeast Indiana and the entire state, may have been just what local farmers needed to benefit this year’s crops.
Knee high corn by the Fourth of July and a wheat crop that is ready to be harvested in the coming weeks has many in the agricultural field saying the rain was a blessing.
To look at the area farm fields Wednesday afternoon as the rain continued to fall, the average person would have thought the saturated fields, which in some cases included standing water, would be a bad thing. For the most part, it was a good thing for most northeast Indiana farmers.
“Before yesterday, I thought we were in excellent shape,” said Jim Miller who farms in the Hudson area.
Miller measured 2.4-inches of rain at his farm Wednesday afternoon. The rain left portions of his field flooded, but he was hoping for a few days of dry weather.
Miller said the majority of his crops survived the rain, all but a few low spots in his fields, which flooded.
Driving around northeast Indiana Thursday and Friday the majority of the flooded farm fields had disappeared.
“It is disheartening sometimes, hopefully we have a couple of weeks of dry weather to harvest wheat,” he said. “The wheat crop looks excellent.”
Miller explained that area farmers need dry ground and wheat with about 12% moisture to harvest.
For the month of June some areas of northeast Indiana recorded 6.2-inches of rain. It was the second-wettest June on record in South Bend as the National Weather Service recording station recorded 9.67-inches of rain for the month.
The four-county region DeKalb, Steuben, LaGrange and Noble counties saw anywhere from 2.31 inches of rain to 4.93 inches for the six days ending Thursday at 8 a.m. according to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana. The high end of that rainfall fell somewhere around LaGrange on the Noble/LaGrange county line. The low end of the scale came in eastern DeKalb County.
Elysia Rodgers and Crystal Van Pelt, Purdue Extension Ag and Natural Resources Educators for DeKalb and Steuben counties said the rain was much needed.
“Leading up to the rain events last Friday (June 25) we were still 6-8 inches in deficit,” said Rodgers. “Even though we have had a lot of rain it has helped the water table.”
She said the need for rain was evident because by Thursday morning the majority of the rain had soaked into the ground.
Van Pelt agreed that northeast Indiana — especially a strip along the Indiana/Michigan border — has been under moderate drought conditions for the past several months. As of June 15, Steuben County reported abnormally dry conditions.
On June 10, Steuben County reported that its surface water in creeks, rivers and lakes was down some 10%. That level has since been replenished, which will help area farmers who rely on irrigation if we go through a hot, dry spell in July.
“It (the rain) was definitely needed,” Van Pelt said.
Rodgers agreed the excess rain in June could be just what area farmers needed to get through July and save their crops.
“I don’t see any damage to the corn or soybean crops,” she said.
Rodgers said the spring planting season was a good one for area farmers as the weather allowed them to get crops in the ground in a timely fashion.
“Things are greening up and looking good,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.