Nine people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ashley M. Ball, 27, of the 4900 block of East C.R. 600N, Kendallville, arrested at Hamilton Lake on a charge of operating a boat while intoxicated.
• Rashad M. Hadi, 21, of the 300 block of Kinnelon Road, Kinnelon, New Jersey, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Billy L. Jones, 64, of the 1300 block of Countryside Drive, Greenwood, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Travis W. Karmer, 39, of the 600 block of South C.R. 360W, arrested on North Wayne Street at Broad Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Austin L. Mast, 19, of the 8600 block of East C.R. 560S, Wolcottville, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Barry L. McCoy, 54, of the 2900 block of West North County Line Road, Huntertown, arrested on Hamilton Lake on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Johnathan J. Merchant, 32, of the 30000 block of County Dale Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Federico Perez Mendez, 31, address unknown, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road at the 135 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor making a false identity statement.
• Amanda M. Rickert, 41, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 140W, arrested in the 200 block of South C.R. 450W on charges of felony battery against a public safety official on duty and misdemeanor public intoxication.
