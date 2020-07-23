ASHLEY — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and other elected officials got to see the “magic” that makes waste-to-fuel producer Brightmark a company that will help lead to reducing the glut in global plastic waste.
As part of a swing through Steuben County on Thursday, Crouch, along with Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, and a host of other guests, got a look at Brightmark as it works to fine tune its operations and work toward full production, which is expected to occur early 2021.
“It’s a recycling facility on one end and a refinery on the other with a magic black box in between,” said Jay Schabel, president of Brightmark’s plastics recycling division and one of the founders who brought the plant from inception to reality.
In a side conversation with Schabel, Crouch was pleased to learn that Indiana was easy to work with in siting the plant, which was years in the making.
“Brightmark is really about leading Indiana and the country and the world into the future. And as we look at how to make ourselves more sustainable and how to make ourselves more energy efficient and recycle material that doesn’t have to go into the landfill and make a productive product, that is what Brightmark is about,” Crouch said, noting that the project will have a positive impact on the environment.
Visitors to Brightmark got to see inside the black box, the business end of the facility that takes a variety of waste plastic, shreds it then reforms it into pellets that end up getting vaporized and turned into fuel or wax. It has successfully tested this part of the process.
“What comes in the door is something destined for a landfill and comes out as fuel or wax, some clean enough for food grade,” Schabel said, stressing that the company doesn’t take in plastic that can be recycled in a traditional fashion that would result in the creation of a new plastic product.
“This is the beginning for changing the world,” Brightmark CEO Bob Powell said. The San Francisco-based company with roots in Ohio is taking plastics that used to be sent to China and developing countries for disposal, but those have closed the doors on that waste, leaving landfilling the only option.
One of the more familiar types of plastic that’s being used is the shrink wrap that is used for winterizing boats. It was Zent who connected Brightmark with Terry Archbold of Dry Dock Marine, which does a lot of winter boat storage. Archbold has been able to supply Brightmark with much used shrink wrap, which only has one purpose and typically can’t be reused.
The company, when fully operational, will process 100,000 tons of waste annually.
Brightmark currently employs about 30 people plus five corporate in Ashley. When it is fully operational, the workforce will be about 130-140 people. A few years down the road the company will employ upward of 250 people once expansions to the operation are complete.
Schabel said the company will be receiving waste plastic from about a 180-mile radius, and some from as far away as 500 miles from entities who want to send their waste to Ashley for altruistic reasons.
The company is currently scouting other sites in the United States for additional plants. It is the only company taking waste plastic and turning it into a new, marketable product.
“We are the first of its kind on an commercial scale,” Schabel said.
The project is so innovative that Powell has hosted numerous guests to see the project not only from the domestic market, but from Europe and soon Asia.
Powell said the company will be having a grand opening in either the first or second quarter of 2021 one the plant is fully operational.
