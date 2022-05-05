ANGOLA — Promise Land Community and Full Potential are having an open house.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the open house will be held at Lakeland Commons, the former south side of The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont on the corner of S.R. 120 and S.R. 127.
Full Potential and Promise Land Community are excited to show the community their new home, which they have been working on since January. At the open house people will be able to meet the staff and see the new location in action.
The open house will be located at 655 W. S.R. 120, Suit B-12, Fremont, the former home of Bubba’s Pizza.
For more than five years, Full Potential and Promise Land Community have worked hand in hand to bring community and provide activities for those with intellectual and physical disabilities.
Full Potential, Inc.’s mission is to support individuals and families with dignity, integrity, and compassion.
The organization is dedicated to assist individuals in reaching their full potential.
They also work with local groups who provide their time and care in helping the client have positive experiences and be part of the community at large.
“We are a group of people looking to create a space for people with disabilities. We encourage all types of people to join and be a part of this wonderful community that we are growing and nurturing together,” Church said for a story published earlier this year.
On top of creating community events, the group is also are beginning two new programs, a coffee house and a farm-to-fork service, which the new facility enables.
The group is also looking for financial assistance as it works on building out the storefront and moving forward with new programs.
The group’s web page, promiselandcommunity.com, has a donation page along with a list of needed items or on the group’s Facebook page.
