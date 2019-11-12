The Potawatomi Snowmobile Club has a message for local snowmobile riders — get off the trail!
The nonprofit Potawatomi Snowmobile Club operates 32 miles of trails throughout Steuben County, but they do not open until Dec. 1. The trails are made possible through cooperation with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and leases with private landowners.
Snowmobile season in Steuben County runs Dec. 1 to March 30.
"Stay off the trails," said an adamant Facebook post from the club Tuesday morning. "Our private property land leases don't start until Dec. 1 ... You will get a trespassing ticket if a law enforcement officer catches you on the trails."
Part of the responsibility of the club is to negotiate land leases, interact with property owners involved in the trail system and react to their concerns, according to 2019-21 Indiana Snowmobile Trails Program Manual.
According to the Facebook post, Indiana Conservation Officers have been contacted about this week's trespassing complaints.
"The DNR will patrol our trails," said club president Chris Shook.
Some snowmobiles were out after the ice and snow deluge on Monday. They appeared to be following each other's tracks from Orland Road toward the trails, and in one case were following them into a private landowner's driveway and over private property that has never been on the trail.
It is legal to ride registered snowmobiles on county roads in Steuben County, as well as in LaGrange, Noble and Whitley counties. DeKalb County prohibits it.
Shook said the club appreciates the DNR and the county's support.
The Potawatomi Snowmobile Trail is one of five clubs in the state affiliated with the DNR. It is managed by the Potawatomi Snowmobile Club, made up of riders who administer and support snowmobiling in Steuben County. The club's officers and their telephone numbers are listed on the Facebook page along with the trail map and other information for riders. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, September through April, at Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bayview Road, Lake James.
"The public is absolutely welcome," said Shook. He encouraged participation and questions.
Each year before the season starts, club members patrol the trails, marking them with orange and black arrows for snowmobilers and providing no-snowmobile signs to rural property owners living along the trail. They make personal visits and calls to property owners along the trail, attempting to assure that snowmobile season is fun and palatable to all.
A few rule breakers could make the whole club look bad, said Shook.
"They've just got to stay off our trails until they're open — or we just won't have them anymore," he said.
The club posted again on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, again asking people to get off the trails and for parents to make sure their children are not violating the rules.
"We will lose our trail if one land owner pulls the plug and we can’t connect to the rest of the trail system," said the post. "It’s happening in Michigan every year."
It is important to respect the rights of landowners, said Shook. It is currently white-tailed deer hunting season, he noted. Firearm season is Nov. 16 to Dec. 1.
Trail head signs are posted at Four Corners near Tom's Donuts, at the Steuben County 4-H Park and at Nauta-Lease Correct Craft on West Orland Road. There is also currently a sign at the trail head near the Eclectic Room.
The signs at the trail heads boldly mark the trails as "closed." The Facebook page, also, has a yellow triangle as its profile that says "Trail Closed."
After Dec. 1, when there is at least 3 inches of snow on the ground, the trailhead signs will be flipped to show the trail is open, said Shook.
