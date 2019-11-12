Angola, IN (46703)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Record low temperatures expected. Low 4F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Record low temperatures expected. Low 4F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.