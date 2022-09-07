ANGOLA — While clay might seem like mud to some, Angola artist Janelle Slone says she has always liked the medium.
“Oh, geez. Clay has always been my thing,” Slone said.
In high school when most students were just starting to figure out how to balance their clay, she figured it out early on and started to make pots, but it took her a lot of work to fully develop her artistic side.
“The magic ingredient is perseverance,” Slone said.
Eventually, after graduating high school, she was gifted a pottery wheel for Christmas, and she immediately felt it was her escape. But she did not have a kiln, and she had to figure out how to fix a few broken kilns that she managed to get.
“And that was a game changer,” Slone said.
Being an Angola resident for the last 15 or 16 years, Slone finally opened her Relic Emporium art studio in Angola two years ago. She was one of those few “crazy people,” who were starting businesses through the pandemic “when everyone else was shutting down, and it’s just part of the story now,” she said.
The property that now has painted clouds on the ceilings, a photography darkroom donated by her former high school photography teacher, and a kiln needed work, and that was what she did, Slone explained.
“I put clouds over surface cracks in the ceiling to improve this space on a budget,” she said.
She shopped at garage sales, she shopped at Mayor Richard Hickman’s garage sale “probably three different times.” (Hickman’s wife has good taste, she said.)
“I had a small budget and poured my heart and soul into it, and cross my fingers that people would be receptive to the idea,” she said.
This August, the studio, where Slone is the sole operator, celebrated its two-year anniversary.
It took Slone a long journey, attempts and fails, self-learning lessons, and more than 20 years of experience to become an independent artist.
“They say behind every good pot, there’s a lot of mistakes you just don’t get to see, but I just kept going,” Slone said.
She said prior to having her studio, she worked in “a small, nice chicken coop,” and she was traveling and teaching classes in Fort Wayne and transporting people’s wet pottery in her station wagon, loading her kiln in the snow.
“The studio was a dream for sure,” she said.
Slone started to make pottery back in DeKalb High School, and her high school teachers Jerry and Jan Nagel and Amy Buchs remained her mentors throughout her life.
Later, Buchs even invited Slone to make a mural project together for Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County in Angola.
“That kind of kick-started murals for me,” Slone said.
At school, Slone thought that maybe she would end up being a ceramics professor at college, and she attended college, but then she had her four kids. Her oldest son, Airoh Cassady, 19, attends Ball State University, and Slone calls her youngest son, Otto Cassady, 7, her apprentice. She also has twins named Jhude and Jhurni, 16.
“I can’t help it. I guess it’s the eccentricities of being an artist. I tell people you either love them or hate them, but you won’t forget them,” she said about the eccentric names she has chosen for her kids.
She said her focus was on them for the next 10 or more years, and through raising them she improved her teaching skills and ability “to break stuff down so that people can understand,” but it took her a leap to start her own studio.
“It was really scary,” Slone said.
She said her aim was to get people interested in clay. The clay has the ability to entertain all ages and skill levels, Slone said. Despite her passion in clay work, she tries to stay diverse doing everything from birthday parties and date nights to designing larger projects and partnering with entities like YMCA and the Heritage Club.
“Clay allows for self-expression while being functional and holds memories of the time, space and people present during the making process,” she said.
By trial-and-error, Slone discovered her personal artistic style applying the technique used to make mosaic tile backsplashes to her pottery. With the studio opening, Slone was forced to work on her production style, too, making sure everything was the same size and shape.
Along with her work for larger projects, Slone continues give classes adjustable to the learners’ needs. She is taking custom requests for the holidays, too. For more information, contact Slone at RelicEmporiumLLC@gmail.com, at 687-8173, or reach out to her on Facebook or Instagram.
“I combined my experience with teaching my passion for pottery and that is my best offering. This is what I love. This is what I do,” she said.
