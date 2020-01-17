ANGOLA — Auburn attorney J. Bryan Nugen will be presenting a class on elder law on Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. at Aperion Care Angola, 500 Williams St.
Nugen’s firm focuses on elder law and estate planning and he is licensed in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.
Elder law, said Nugen, really focuses on protecting assets as a person ages. That protection is for both the person and any heirs the person may have.
“It’s never too late to protect your assets,” Nugen said. “Protecting them three to five years in advance is ideal, but in a crisis situation it is never too late.”
The class at Aperion Care will cover a broad variety of topics but will include information on protecting assets and on benefits from programs such as Medicaid and the Veteran’s Administration and how those programs can help pay for nursing home care, visiting nursing care or other nursing assistance.
There is no cost to attend the program, though Nugen said reservations are appreciated so Aperion Care knows roughly how many people to have seating prepared for and so he knows about how many people to expect for the event.
However, he said, people may still show up the evening of the class and will be welcomed to attend.
“It’s important to listen to someone who regularly works with elder law issues, not just a well-intentioned friend or neighbor,” Nugen said.
The class is supposed to help educate and inform people. Questions will be accepted during the class and Nugen said if people have more personal questions, he will take questions after as well.
“You worked a lifetime for your money,” he said.
Nugen Law is located at 221 S. Main St., Auburn. Visit in person or online, nugenlaw.com.
RSVP to the class by calling Nugen’s firm, 925-3738. Refreshments will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.