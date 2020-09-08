ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Central Committee will be hosting “Coffee on the Circle” on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. in party headquarters, 45 S. Public Square.
Guest speaker is Ann Freeman, executive director of Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana.
Freeman, a Noble County native, grew up in Kendallville. She graduated at the top of her class from Central Noble High School.
Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana is located in Auburn. The agency provides pregnancy testing and services and counsels women to choose to carry their babies to full term and give birth. The facility provides support to families until a child reaches age 5.
Freeman has a master’s degree in social work. She worked with the Department of Child Services before eventually taking on a grant writing and development position at Women’s Care Center in January 2019. In August 2019 she became executive director of the agency.
Freeman now makes her home in Avilla with her husband, Ross, and their two children, Henry and Eliza.
