Monday, Sept. 11
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, executive committee, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m. Board of directors meets at 6 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District, district offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Steuben Community Center Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, Local Working Group, 5 p.m. Regular board meeting 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
• Pleasant Township Board of Trustees, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 3 p.m.
