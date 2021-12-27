Five people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Chelsea N. Goulet, 26, of the 600 block of North Flint Road, arrested on S.R. 127 north of C.R. 200N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew E. Hardrick Jr., 27, of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction.
• Roger A. Raske, 42, of the 1200 block of West Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested on West Maumee Street at Westwood Avenue, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Brandon R. Wiler, 24, of the 100 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20, west of C.R. 900W, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy/protective order.
• Tammy R. Wiley, 53, of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
