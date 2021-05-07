ANGOLA — Despite neighbors speaking against a proposed development on the west side of C.R. 425W north of Orland Road, the Steuben County Plan Commission gave the primary plat approval, with several conditions to be met before the developer comes back for secondary approval.
The development, Bonebend Hollow, will be nine lots on approximately 18 acres of land that right now is mostly woods between Crooked and Jimmerson lakes.
“The site is mostly wooded and we want to maintain that integrity as much as possible,” said Brett Miller of Miller Land Surveying on behalf of the property owners, Everett and Roxanne Bone and ERJ Holdings LLC.
The nine-lot plan is to help keep the lots large. Miller said they will range from seven-tenths of an acre to 3.5 acres in size with the anticipation that homes on the lots range from 1,800-2,500 square feet.
“Nice homes, a nice subdivision, that’s what the owner has in mind,” Miller said.
The plan is to also put in a 20-foot asphalt drive through the area that will be privately maintained, not a county road. Covenants and restrictions will be in place as well for the neighborhood detailing things like architecture and landscape requirements.
Miller said initially the property owners wanted a waiver on installing sidewalks, saying the lots are large enough and the property private enough that they wouldn’t be a necessity.
However when coming back to the discussion, Miller said the property owners — one was present Wednesday but didn’t speak on the project at all — would be willing to have sidewalks installed as homes are built at the responsibility of the homeowner.
Another hot topic of discussion was the topography of the property and potential drainage issues the development could cause.
“With the topography being so up and down, has any consideration been made about drainage and where what it produces will end up,” asked commission member Rick Shipe.
Miller said there is no additional stormwater detention planned because of the large lot sizes.
“We don’t see it as affecting the neighbors,” he said.
The wetlands map Miller pulled shows a wetland on the property, but he said it has not been officially delineated yet.
Commission President Bill Schmidt asked Miller why he feels they don’t need additional drainage collection on the property, which the ordinance calls for.
“Because it should be negligible,” said Miller. “Do I think yards may get wet during a wet year or flooding, yes.”
Miller also said they want to clear out as few trees as possible and that one lot may have some standing water during heavy rains.
“Will the sellers tell buyers that they may have potential problems,” Schmidt asked Miller. “Because people then come to this commission upset and we have to tell them we can’t do anything.”
Jim Slabaugh owns property around the proposed development and brought a few concerns to the commission, including that the area is an “awesome wildlife area.”
“This will be hundreds of trees taken out,” said Slabaugh, who owns Diggin and Dozin, an excavating business. “This is not improving, it’s destroying.”
Slabaugh’s other large concern was the dip on C.R. 425W in front of the proposed development.
“You cannot see pulling out of drives at all,” he said.
Schmidt said a letter was submitted by the Steuben County Highway Department saying everything meets the minimums for speed requirements through the area. The speed limit is 40 mph.
“People fly down 425,” said Slabaugh.
Dale Stevenson owns property across from the proposed development and brought up leaf removal as an issue. In town, leaves get collected by the city but that’s not how it happens in the country.
Leaves get burned and it’s a concern. His concern is also about the what-if of a fire happening. With only one way in or out, getting fire trucks and emergency vehicles back in is a concern.
Christopher Flick owns 63 acres of property adjacent to the west side of the proposed development.
“I bought it because I don’t want to see it developed,” he said.
One of his concerns was drainage.
“To say you’ll handle runoff, I can tell you it doesn’t handle it,” Flick said. “And to approve this thing now without the covenants is not good, it’s like me saying to trust me I’ll do the right thing. I think you should say no until you have all the details.”
Flick said his property gets runoff now that isn’t always bad, but in a hard rain or water event, it can be bad for quite some time.
Several other neighbors also spoke on their drainage concerns, requesting a second meeting be held for secondary approval of the plat before any construction begins.
“In my opinion, a lot of what is being brought up would be covered in the secondary approval ... that’s on our agenda to do,” Miller said.
Secondary approval could have been done administratively, but the commission voted to have secondary approval brought back before them. It will be a public meeting, but there will not be a public hearing along with it.
The conditions that have to be satisfied for the secondary approval include covenants and restrictions being approved by the planning director and submission to the commission, a letter of approval from the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, highway department approval of the curb cut on C.R. 425W, delineation of all wetlands and 25-foot setbacks from any wetland, a drainage plan submitted to the surveyor’s office, design of the street and a cul-de-sac that is consistent with the county subdivision ordinance, engineer’s estimates for the cul-de-sac, sidewalks and streets in case a bond has to be issued, and meeting all federal, state and local subdivision construction requirements.
The only member of the commission to vote they were not in favor of the primary plat was Ken Shelton.
“The clock is now running,” said Schmidt. “You must follow all the time limits listed in the ordinance so do be aware of that.”
Secondary approval will come to the commission when the petitioner is ready and has met the conditions, so no date is yet set.
