ANGOLA — One Angola business had its new sign approved and another had its sign request denied Monday by the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals.
Austin Budreau State Farm, 406 W. Maumee St., Angola, was denied variances for a pole sign located at the business that would be 20 feet high and zero feet off of the setbacks for both the front and east property lines.
Signs in the neighborhood commercial district are allowed to be a maximum of six feet above the ground and should be 10 feet from any existing or proposed right of way, pavement edge or curb associated with a street or driveway and setback 10 feet from all property lines according to the city unified development ordinance code criteria.
“My problem with this is the pole sign and how it fits with our downtown aesthetic,” said BZA President Brant Moore. “We’ve been pretty diligent about no pole signs.”
Business owner Austin Budreau said he was requesting the variances for two reasons with the first being visibility.
“Lots of people miss the current signs at my business and have to turn around to come back,” he said.
He also cited repeat vandalism on the current signs, even turning in two police reports from this year where he’s had vandals causing damage that costs him $300-$400 every time they strike.
“The signs I have in place are small and low to the ground,” Budreau said. “In addition, they are regularly vandalized, despite best efforts to secure them.”
When Budreau brought up other pole signs in the city, Moore said those signs were existing before the changes were made to the city UDO in 2008 that went away from pole signs and favors monument style signs instead.
Board Member Howard McKeever said he favors the consistency in approving monument style signs instead of pole signs because before the UDO update, signs were “all over the place.”
“The UDO went to Monument signs,” McKeever said. “This is a step away from the UDO and is a concern to me.”
As conversation continued, Moore informed Budreau it would take three votes in the affirmative to approve his request, as board member Jon Johnson was absent.
“We can let you table this and bring it back in January with other options or ideas or we can vote,” Moore said. “Tabling would save you the money of filing another case.”
Budreau said no to coming back, saying he’s thought on this change for years and, with no other solutions to the vandalism and police offering no alternatives, the only alternative in his eye was to remove the signs from the reach of the vandals.
After the vote was to deny the request, Planning Department Assistant Retha Hicks informed Budreau he could come back and talk more, but he said no.
“I don’t think there are any other feasible options,” he said. “We’ve talked long enough.”
The commission did approve a 4-foot height variance for a new sign for the Angola American Legion Post 31, now named the Billy Crouse American Legion, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola.
The sign, proposed to be monument style, will replace the old signs currently at the post. Signs in the district, which is zoned small to medium general commercial, are to be no more than 8-feet high, but the legion’s variance was to get a 12-foot sign.
The approximately 48-square foot sign will be illuminated on the west side while the east side is permanent, with no electronics.
Post Commander Jim Penick said the goal is to have more visibility and to advertise the community activities, bingo and other programs going on at the Legion.
“I like that it’s monument style, which is what we’ve pushed for,” McKeever said. “And I get the height need, especially due to the hillside.”
The BZA will not meet in December. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.
