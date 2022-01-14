FREMONT — In light of the June 2021 tornado that swept through Fremont, coupled with the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky in late December, killing scores of people, Cardinal IG is working to establish its own weather spotter program, the company announced on Friday.
“Local community challenges require a local community response. Some of these challenges need to be resolved quickly and they cannot wait for a state or federal response. Here at Cardinal, we feel that it is the responsibility of local business — play a role in solving these challenges — and the result of our efforts here demonstrate that commitment to the community. I am so proud of the team that has volunteered to take on this challenge,” said Michael Connell, plant manager at Cardinal.
Working with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana, Steuben County Emergency Management and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Cardinal put together a spotter team of 16 employees.
In addition, a secondary community discussion will be scheduled to outline what, if any, technology and capital needs will be required in the future to detect storms more quickly.
“Cardinal IG is committed to providing world class safety to our employees, and hopes to help our community set the same standard, especially with severe weather preparation,” Connell said.
Last June, the lack of warning left the Cardinal IG third shift team passed by rather than being protected in one of the company’s state-of-the-art EF5/Homeland Security rated shelters to wait out the storm.
“High air pressure in a glass plant can be deadly. It was definitely a concerning event,” Connell said.
Cardinal makes insulated glass panels for a variety of residential and commercial applications.
“At Cardinal IG, we take workplace safety to a premiere level. Three years ago we were conferred with Indiana OSHA’s highest workplace safety certification. By participating in this program, we committed to maintain best in class safety processes, employee involvement in safety decisions and improvements and adherence to safe business operations. Simply put, our level of commitment extends to severe weather preparation, which includes periodic fire drills, tornado drills and training on where to go and what to do,” Connell said.
Cardinal maintains two shelters at its Fremont plant, but if employees are not alerted to go to them by the NWS emergency alert system, “they are useless,” Connell said. “The lack of warning needs to be addressed, and Cardinal IG Fremont will lead the way if need be to protect not only our employees, but also the county-wide community in the process. Any unnecessary risk to our employees or the community at large is unacceptable.”
Cardinal IG recently hosted a community forum that included Mark Frazier and Michael Lewis from National Weather Service Northern Indiana, Randy Brown, director of Steuben County EMA, R.J. Robinson, sheriff, and a group of community leaders to discuss improvement to advanced communication and preparedness for severe weather.
“The willingness for community leaders such as Cardinal IG and their employees to step forward and be a part of the collaboration between the weather service, emergency services and our community is both a benefit in creating a safer workplace and safer community. This training is a wonderful example of a positive group effort with enormous long-term benefits for all,” Robinson said. “I more than appreciate this type of initiative in my community.”
Because Cardinal IG is a three-shift operation, a group of 16 employees working during the evening has volunteered to be trained by the NWS with the intent to provide advanced weather updates while at work, and during the evening when the community is generally asleep.
“We are proud of these employees and are pleased to announce that Cardinal IG will cover all costs of training for these employees,” Connell said.
Lewis said the effort will be a benefit to the community.
“The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana is committed to the efforts in Steuben County to develop and train a group of Designated Weather Watchers. Working together, these efforts will help to build a more ready, responsive and resilient community as part of the Weather Ready Nation,” Lewis said.
The goal is to have the employees trained up by next summer, Connell said.
