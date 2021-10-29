Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Lisa C. McGee, 53, of the 9900 block of Tifiny Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 354 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Steven R. Schmidt, 43, of the 100 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
• Iris M. Weiss, 26, of the 2300 block of Orland Road, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.