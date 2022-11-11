ANGOLA — Angola Middle School honored approximately 40-45 veterans who were relatives ofadministration, teachers, staff and students with songs, poetry, and student essays reading during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday.
Opening the ceremony Angola Middle School Principal Nancy Irwin said that that although her husband was a veteran, and she had seen his photos from the military service, they looked like vacation photos to her — riding a camel or being baptized in the Dead Sea — and she did not fully realize what it meant to be a veteran.
Irwin said only when her niece married a person serving in the Air Force and had to move across the country to North Dakota, and her husband then participated in the evacuation from Afghanistan, Irwin gained a full understanding of what it was like to be a veteran.
Her introduction was followed by the address from the representative of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7205, Commander Greg Thompson, who said to the students and veterans that Veterans Day is time for every American to consider what it takes to protect and maintain “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
“God bless veterans, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America,” said Thomson.
After the pledge of allegiance, the ceremony continued with essay reading, and the first two essays were presented by the students of sixth grade, Alaina Mills and Aubree Kepler. Mills said that for her veterans were people loyal to others and loyal to their country without whom the Americans would not have the freedom they have today.
Kepler said that for her being a veteran meant physical and mental battles, over the difficulties of the service and over the fear for the loved ones left at home, and for that reason the word “veteran” for her associated with the concepts of freedom, family, and life.
After the first two students' essays the school choir performed "Star-Spangled Banner." Irwin said that this year the choir members asked to sing the National Anthem a cappella, and the veterans could enjoy hearing every word of it.
This was followed by corps songs presentation, during which the veterans were invited to stand when the song of their branch of service was performed.
Essay reading continued the ceremony with Bri Metcalf and Kylie Zeeb from the seventh grade addressing the audience. Metcalf in her essay considered the implications of the word pledge and said that for her the people who pledged their life to their country, the veterans, were the definition of what it truly means to be an American.
“Our nation is and will stand because of their service,” she said.
Zeeb added that the veterans made the country thrive and made the Americans free. Her speech was followed by a slideshow with the photographs of the veteran relatives of the students, administration, staff and teachers of Angola Middle School.
Ryan Stellhorn, assistant principal, said one of the school teachers, Hugh Robertson, teaching social studies, was a veteran. During the slideshow the students sitting on the benches around the hall raised colored sheets of paper to form the U.S. flag.
Chris Schuler, school computer science teacher, then read from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and eighth grader Ethan Growe performed taps followed by eighth graders essays by Gabriela Cruz Lozano and Carter Shegog.
Lozano said that for her veterans were heroes who did their job, even though they were aware that it might cost them their lives. Shegog said that veterans fought for American freedom, and “freedom is the privilege that everyone deserves.”
The ceremony concluded with the students honoring the veterans individually, applauding to each who came to the ceremony.
