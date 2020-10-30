Friday, Oct. 30
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
• Hudson Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m.
• Fremont Housing Authority, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, Angola Training Center, Suite 1B, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Department heads, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
