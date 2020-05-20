ANGOLA — An Angola man was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
Tanner J. Romine, 21, struck a tree in the 5500 block of East U.S. 20 in rural Scott Township with his pickup truck, said a Steuben County Sheriff’s Department report. Speed and alcohol were listed as factors in the crash by investigators.
Romine was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital by Samaritan helicopter for unknown injuries. Romine was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, said the report. U.S. 20 was shut down for approximately one hour due to power lines in the roadway.
Romine had been traveling east on U.S. 20 around a curve when he over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel off of the north side of the roadway, striking two trees before being ejected from the vehicle, said the report.
The crash still remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Angola Fire Department, Metz Fire Department, Steuben County EMS and the Samaritan Helicopter.
