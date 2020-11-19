HAMILTON — Hamilton American Legion Post 467 and Dollar General in Hamilton are working together to collect toys for Christmas in the community for families in need this Christmas, the Legion said in a news release.
Dollar General in Hamilton will set out a collection box in the store to allow people to purchase a toy and put it in the collection box from today to Dec. 4.
The American Legion Post 467 will then collect and wrap the toys to be given to children in the community in need of a better Christmas.
"Please be generous and help families in the community," said Tom Frederick, Hamilton Legion Post commander. "Thank you for your generous donation."
People with questions should reach out to Frederick or the Dollar General Store in Hamilton.
