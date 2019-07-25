ANGOLA — Candidates for positions in town offices have until Thursday at noon to file their candidacies with the Steuben County Clerk of Court.
While candidates for the larger towns and Angola had their primaries in May and political parties could fill their ballots by July 1, the smaller towns have until Aug. 1 to determine their ballots. If there are contested races in the parties, town caucuses will be held to determine the general election candidate.
People have until Thursday to file for offices in Ashley, Clear Lake, Hudson and Orland.
So far, as things shake out, Hamilton wound up with a race in the general election, for the At-Large seat on the town council. Incumbent Councilwoman Mary Vail, a Democrat, will be challenged by Lloyd J. Bartels, Republican.
Also, after the primary, Hamilton had a vacancy for candidates for the District 2 council seat. Incumbent Danny Lingo, Republican, is now on the ballot unopposed.
Here’s how the rest of the town election filings are going so far:
Ashley
Incumbent Councilman Bob Thompson, Republican, has filed. There are three seats up for election.
Clear Lake
Erik Strasser has filed for the District 1 town council seat as a Republican. The three district seats are up for election.
Hudson
Incumbent Clerk Carla Olson, Republican, has filed, as have Republicans Joshua Odom and Lyle Torrence for town council. There are three council seats up for election.
Orland
Incumbent council members Lancy Brodock and Robin Sears have filed, as has incumbent Republican Clerk April Sanders. There are three council seats up for election.
Elsewhere
Here are the ballots for Angola and the towns that held primaries in May:
Angola
Other than the Hamilton council race, there currently is only one contested race anywhere else in the county, and that’s for mayor of Angola. Incumbent Mayor Dick Hickman, a Democrat who has been in office since February 2001, is challenged by At-Large Councilman Joe Hysong, Republican.
All of races for common council are unopposed. Jerry McDermid, Republican, is running for the at-large seat being vacated by Hysong. The following are incumbents running for reelection: Democrats Kathy Armstrong, District C, and Dave Olson, District B; and Republicans Gary Crum, District A, and David Martin, District D.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell, Republican, is running for an unprecedented seventh term.
Fremont
Fremont has a full ballot for the seats up for election, with all five incumbents running. They include Chris Snyder, Republican, for a second term as town judge; Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons, Democrat; and Republican Town Council members Linda Fulton, Steve Brown and Craig Adolph.
In Hamilton, all four races up are filled. The candidates include Clerk-Treasurer Hester Stouder, Republican; Gerry Martin, R-District 3; Lingo, R-District 2; and incumbent Vail versus Bartels for the at-large seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.