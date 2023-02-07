From left are, John Liu, assistant professor in Trine University's Wade Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering; mechatronics and robotics engineering majors John Hermann, Kenesaw Cramer, Arie Lowe and Nathan Goossen; and Jacob Bradshaw, program lead for the Trine Center for Technical Training. The students earned the top level of industrial certification in programmable logic controller systems as part of their coursework last fall.