SCOTT TOWNSHIP — Noel Knox, Jim Crowl, Ronnie Deller and family, Kim Bordner and many others are hoping a watercolor by Doug Runyan becomes as iconic as the many photos of the Powers Church.
A group of local folks with ties to Scott Township have been working tirelessly for years to renovate the South Scott Union Church. They are hoping Steuben County will end up with two historic churches famous for their beauty and ties to the community's pioneer past.
"We want that image to become as iconic as Powers," Knox said on a recent Saturday.
South Scott trustees and others working on the restoration are holding an ice cream social on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the church to publicly launch their fundraising efforts.
There will be the silent auction for the Runyan watercolor and many photographs of the church by Jodi Deller that have been printed on canvas.
Runyan was inspired by the progress on the community’s South Scott Union Church restoration effort and offered to paint a winterscape of the church and associated cemetery that could be sold as part of Saturday's open house, ice cream social and cemetery walk fundraiser, Knox said.
The land on which the church stands was originally owned by the Deller family until Ron Deller’s great-grandfather contributed it for a church to be built as a shared house of worship in 1886-1887.
"The building of South Scott Union Church was a unique collaborative effort by a number of small religious groups, including the Dunkards (Schwarzenau Brethren), the Latter-Day Saints, the Church of Christ, etc., which groups until then met in the homes and school houses of this rural community," Knox said.
The event will be held at the church, 3505 E. Metz Road. The event will feature ice cream, of course, as well as a tour of the adjoining South Scott Cemetery, where some 1,400 souls, many pioneers, have their final resting place.
Many people with the surnames of Cole, Deller, Hantz, Henney, Maugherman, Maxton, Petre, Rinehart, Sutton, Zimmer and more are some of the familiar names that can be found in the cemetery.
"Those family names are the ones most commonly found on the graves of the almost 1,400 who have been laid to rest at the South Scott Cemetery since the first burial took place in what was then the Wickwire Cemetery around 1838. They were the pioneers and settlers of Steuben County, Indiana, who had gone west from Vermont and many specifically from Angola, New York," Knox said.
Funds for the restoration effort are held at the Steuben County Community Foundation. People wanting to donate to the project are asked to go to the Foundation's website, steubenfoundation.org, and make a contribution to the South Scott Union Church Fund.
