Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.