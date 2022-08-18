ANGOLA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana began a massive recruitment campaign in July to enlist 500 new Bigs, School Buddies and volunteers in only 50 days.
The recruitment mission is near and dear to Steuben County resident Laura Frederick’s heart. In 2009, she was matched with Little Sister Emily, who had spent two full years on the waiting list due to a lack of volunteers.
One of four children, Emily grew up in a dysfunctional family. She lived with her mother; she had no involvement with her father, who had spent time in and out of the prison system.
As the youngest child, Emily’s siblings were all significantly older than her and out of the house, so she had no one her own age to play with. Instead, Emily and her mother struggled through serious economic challenges alone, often leaving them without a working phone.
Because of the challenges in her home life, Emily struggled to focus on school. Her academic struggles culminated in seventh grade when she was held back because of her performance.
But when she met Frederick, Emily found someone who saw her for who she was — not for what her life situation was. The pair connected immediately.
Whether they scheduled a formal activity or just stayed home to bake, knit and chat, Frederick and Emily enjoyed every moment together.
“At this point, Laura could take me skydiving or just for a drive around the block,” said Emily. “It’s not the activity I care about — it’s Laura.”
Unlike other people in Emily’s life, Frederick was consistent, dedicated and always there by choice.
She encouraged Emily to live up to her full potential in school, and with Frederick’s support, Emily went from an academically-challenged middle school student to an academically-excelling high schooler. By her junior year, Emily had made the honor roll and gotten on track to be a 21st Century Scholar.
The academic support changed Emily’s trajectory forever. At the same time, the emotional and social support provided by her Big Sister gave her the confidence to reach for the stars. Through everything, Frederick stayed firmly by Emily’s side.
“I truly believe that, without Laura, I probably wouldn’t have gone to college,” said Emily. “I needed someone like Laura in my life. I wouldn’t trade her for the world!”
Based in Fort Wayne, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is a local branch of the nation’s largest donation- and volunteer-supported mentoring network.
Big Brothers Big Sisters believes every child has the innate ability to grow and succeed. The organization facilitates meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children in search of a mentor.
To become a volunteer or donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters, email Nate Hoeffel at nate.hoeffel@bbbsnei.org or visit bbbsnei.org.
