ANGOLA — Steuben County Farm Bureau celebrated National Agriculture Day at the Hendry Park Elementary School-based Steuben County Literacy Coalition Base Camp, an after school program that serves Steuben County.
The children had lessons with planting flowers in handmade greenhouses under the guidance of Colleen Holman, Farm Bureau community outreach coordinator.
“This is National Agricultural Day,” Holman exclaimed.
She said the students were making desk greenhouses in the cups where they were putting peat pellets and adding warm water so that the pellets could expand. After that, they added seeds and covered them.
The children then set their little greenhouses aside. Students will return on Monday in hopes that they will see some sprouts.
The seeds that the children used for their project included sunflowers, marigolds, cosmos, cornflowers, African daisies, and others.
Holman said the purpose of the National Agriculture Day was to bring awareness of what the farmer or anybody working in agriculture can provide for others.
“The value that a farmer is if we don’t have food, we don’t have clothing, we don’t have a farmer. I mean it’s just that simple,” Holman said. “It’s basically just celebrating that day of a farmer.”
She said that SCFB always sponsors activities to celebrate the National Agriculture Day that they hold anywhere in the community.
The children mostly understood the idea of planting through the class. Lennox DeWitt, 7, learned how to plant flowers. Kailey Cowan, 6, said she learned how to make a greenhouse. Cowan said she had previously seen the greenhouses outside.
Jaycee Van, 8, said she learned it was fun to take care of plants. She said she had already tried planting seeds at home, but that plant had gradually started to fade away. When asked about the reasons for that, Van said that it might have been because she kept the plant inside and not outside out of fear of wild animals and stray dogs and cats.
“I watered it and gave it sunlight,” Van said.
Van’s friend, Hope Lanning, 9, said that her main takeaway from the class was that you should never give up and you should always keep on trying.
Aleah Cowan, 8, said she learned how to plant flowers, but she had already tried to plant some flowers at home, such as sunflowers, roses, and tulips.
Hailey Harter, 9, said she also learned how to plant seeds. Harter said she had not tried planting anything before, and she was excited about it.
“You have to be careful and watch what you’re doing,” Harter said. “If you overdo it, then it could not grow and it could also die.”
Base Camp coordinator Nichole Baumgartner said they have various community members come and teach the students.
Holman comes once a month and does lessons on agriculture, such as making ice cream, cutting strawberries, and the classes on where the corn comes from and how to grow it.
“Each year, she donates a book from their Farm Bureau,” Baumgartner said.
