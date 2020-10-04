Second East Noble
board member resigns
KENDALLVILLE — A second East Noble school board member has resigned, also citing personal attacks by the board president as her main reason for leaving.
East Noble School Board member Kara Hand submitted her letter of resignation on Sept. 28, citing an “unfounded and outrageous accusation against me and another board member by the president of the board,” who is currently Barb Babcock.
Hand’s resignation follows a resignation by former board member John Wicker, who likewise stated he was quitting after he said Babcock made allegations that he was having an extramarital affair with another board member.
Hand, a first-term board member whose seat is up for re-election this fall, cannot be pulled from the ballot this late in the election process, Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter said, so she still will appear on the November ballot.
Hand is in a three-way race with Lisa Ann LeRoy and Scott Truelove for the Swan Township seat on the board.
The resignation letter, which was submitted to both East Noble and the Noble County Clerk’s Office and obtained by The News Sun, is a full-page letter citing displeasure with the board leadership and the procedure to fill vacancies.
State parks chief got
his start at Pokagon
ANGOLA — Terry Coleman literally worked his way up from the very bottom of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks to the top.
On Thursday, Coleman, who got his start at Pokagon State Park, was named to permanently lead the Division of State Parks after having held the interim director post since Dan Bortner was appointed DNR director in August by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Coleman has served a variety of roles for state parks in Indiana for nearly four decades and served two years with Ohio State Parks starting in 2012.
“I literally started cleaning bathrooms,” Coleman said with a chuckle on Thursday morning.
That first day on the job, he was all ready to go, with a brand new uniform and boots. He thought he was going to be staffing the historic gatehouse at Pokagon. When he arrived for work, he was told to report to a woman who led a crew that cleaned pit toilets. Yes, outhouses.
“I started on pit toilets and was hoping to work my way up to flushies,” Coleman joked.
Coleman’s career as a full-time DNR employee came in January 1984 at Pokagon and he’s been moving up ever since.
In addition to finding his career at Pokagon, he met his wife, Angola native Pam (Adams) Coleman, there when she was employed as a seasonal worker.
Steuben surveyor
dies unexpectedly
ANGOLA — Steuben County Surveyor Larry Gilbert died unexpectedly while in his office in the Steuben Community Center on Tuesday morning. He was 62.
Mr. Gilbert perhaps was best known for using innovative methods to deal with drainage, including the introduction of the use of constructed wetlands to Steuben County.
He most recently was reelected in 2018. He was first elected in 1982 and withstood every challenge he had at the polls.
“We have lost a key, vital player in county government,” said Ron Smith, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Mr. Gilbert was known for his fairness and knowledge of the field of surveying, even though he was not a licensed surveyor, which is not required of elected Indiana surveyors.
“As far as I’m concerned, he was one of the finest surveyors,” Smith said, noting that Mr. Gilbert was known for using creative techniques in managing water resources.
Three-story building planned for downtown
AUBURN — Plans for a new, three-story office building in downtown Auburn have been submitted to city planning officials.
David Hefty, on behalf of 3:16 Real Estate LLC, has submitted a development plan for a building to house office and retail tenants at 200 E. 7th St., on the northeast corner of the courthouse square.
Credent Wealth Management would be the anchor tenant for a 30,000 square-foot building, according to the application. Hefty is chief executive officer and co-founder of the investment company, now based at 112 E. 7th St.
Plans submitted to the city show a building with approximately 140 feet of frontage on East 7th Street and approximately 66 feet of frontage on North Cedar Street.
Building plans show a facade with a historic character, as required by Auburn’s new zoning codes.
Federal grant buys
jail’s new body scanner
AUBURN — No more sneaking drugs or contraband into the DeKalb County Jail — not even inside the body.
The jail’s new body scanner has arrived and will begin operation Thursday. It will check every arriving inmate for drugs, weapons or anything else the person might be trying to smuggle.
“The places that they hide items was pretty gross, and pretty extravagant to get it in here,” said Sheriff David Cserep II.
“We can’t have any drugs or any type of contraband here in the jail, so we tried to find ways of getting a scanner,” he said. “This is one of our bigger projects.”
Cserep learned from another sheriff that money to buy a scanner could be obtained through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. One reason it qualifies is that the scanner checks the temperature of arriving inmates to screen for the coronavirus.
To Cserep’s amazement, the jail’s application for a CARES grant of $169,000 received approval only two hours after it was submitted.
Windmill museum offering audio tours
KENDALLVILLE — Visitors to the Mid-America Windmill Museum now have an audio tour option to learn about the history of wind power in the Midwest.
Mike Fitzgibbon, a museum board member and volunteer, said the Kendallville museum took delivery in September of 12 hand-held audio devices and 500 disposable sets of earbuds from the Orpheo Company of The Netherlands.
The audio tour features 18 stations, 13 in the barn and five on the grounds where the full-size windmills are displayed. Visitors sign out the devices and earbuds at the gift shop desk, then wander at their own pace with the tour lasting as long as 1 ½ hours.
Each device can hold two sets of earbuds. Each visitor gets a set to keep, and while they are disposable, the earbuds can be reused on other electronic devices.
Each station has a numbered sign, Fitzgibbon said. Visitors press the station number on the keypad and hear the information provided by a professional narrator. The project took about a year to plan and complete, with funding provided by a grant from the Olive B. Cole Foundation
