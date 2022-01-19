ANGOLA — The first group of students to be accepted into the Manufacturing Academy have been announced.
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is partnering with the Steuben County Enterprise Center to run classes for high school students as part of its Manufacturing Academy.
“I am thrilled to be part of the Manufacturing Academy Program,” says Benny Clark III, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne dual credit college advisor. “The students are extremely excited to have the opportunity to earn college credits and also receive industry certifications that they will be able to use after graduation! Thanks to Fremont, Lakeland and Prairie Heights high schools for giving their students access to new opportunities in Steuben County.”
Eleven students from LaGrange County and Steuben County high schools have been accepted into the first cohort, which will begin this spring.
The spring 2022 cohort includes:
• Ellis Chen, Lakeland High School
• Carlos Espino Cortes, Lakeland High School
• Angel Macon, Lakeland High School
• Zander Hylton, Lakeland High School
• Brock Marabeas, Lakeland High School
• Aaron Leonard, Lakeland High School
• Caleb Sellers, Lakeland High School
• Armando Castro, Lakeland High School
• Nikolas Dyer, Prairie Heights High School
• Colton Beatey, Prairie Heights High School
• Hayden Pelletier, Fremont High School
The Manufacturing Academy is a collaborative initiative to connect area high school students and adults with manufacturing partners.
Sponsoring manufacturers will provide selected academy students with a paid learning experience about manufacturing fundamentals such as shop operations, safety and blueprint reading as well as soft skills such as teamwork, communications and problem-solving that can lead to a successful career.
Along the way, students will earn seven Ivy Tech credits that correlate to a certification or can be applied toward an Ivy Tech degree in industrial technology or advanced automation and robotics technology. The Academy will deploy both classroom instruction and hands-on lab experiences at the Enterprise Center located at 907 South Wayne Street, Angola, Indiana.
Interested high school students should contact their guidance counselor and Clark — bclarkiii@ivytech.edu — for further information. Eligible high schools include Angola, Fremont, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Hamilton high schools.
