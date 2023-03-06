ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Cory D. Carico, 35, of the 1400 block of Hideaway Drive, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Robert P. Fortman Jr., 37, of the 700 block of Rigwood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jose Ramon E. Garcia, 34, no address listed, arrested in the 800 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Santiago Gomez Jimenez, 24, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on Clyde Avenue at East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brayan Perex Sanchez, 23, address not listed, arrested on West Maumee Street at West Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without obtaining a license.
