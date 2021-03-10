Police make three arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Virginia J. Eib, 24, of the 300 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested on North Wayne and Mechanic streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jason A. Elkins, 38, of Lane 101 Barton Lake, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 300W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Chance T. Ogle, 25, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested on Orland Road at Sycamore Beach Road, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
