ASHLEY — Brightmark has announced it will be building a second plastics-to-energy conversion plant, this time in Macon, Georgia.
The announcement comes on the heels of the company successfully building its first-ever plant in Ashley.
“We recently announced that our next plastics renewal plant will be located in Macon, Georgia — and I couldn’t be more pleased or proud,” said Bob Powell, company CEO. “This announcement has been a long time in the making. It’s especially meaningful to me because I’m a Georgia native. Growing up in Atlanta, then later attending the Georgia Institute of Technology, I dreamed of paying back everything that Georgia had given me. Now, Brightmark is in the position to do so, and the state, Macon-Bibb County, and the local business community have been gracious and enthusiastic partners in our project.”
The Georgia plant will be a 5.3 million-square-foot advanced plastic recycling plant, much larger than the Ashley facility, which is 112,000 -square-feet.
The Georgia facility will be the largest plant of its kind in the world. It will recycle all types of plastic waste that has reached the end of its first useful life, including things like plastic film, flexible packing, styrofoam, plastic beverage cups, car seats and children’s toys.
The total investment in the plant is anticipated to be more than $680 million, and will add more than 100 jobs to the local economy.
“We’re really excited to be able to make such a significant economic impact in Macon-Bibb County,” Powell said.
The Georgia plant will divert 400,000 tons of plastic waste each year from landfills and incinerators and convert it into 64 million gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel and naphtha blend stocks, and 20 million gallons of wax.
The Ashley plant takes some 100,000 tons of waste plastic out of the waste stream annually and turns it into diesel fuel and industrial wax without drilling into the earth for fossil fuel. The plant will be converting that plastic to about 18 million gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial grade wax in a process that is expected to be 93% efficient. The 7% of waste from its process will be converted to the raw material to create new plastic.
“Our recent life cycle analysis showed that Brightmark’s plastics renewal process produces 39% less greenhouse gases than traditional fuel production methods,” Powell said.
In late 2019, when Brightmark was still building its Ashley plant, it started looking for new sites to build plants. The Ashley plant, after all, serves a relatively small part of the recycling market in the Midwest.
“Our focus for this (Georgia) plant is on achieving full circularity in our process for this site, as well as all our future sites. We are refining our plastics renewal technology to create the building blocks for new plastics, enabling a circular economy for the plastics industry. The potential impact of this work on our economy and the planet is staggering. It makes me excited to get out of bed and come to work in the morning. Between our continued progress on circular plastics and our plans in Georgia, I’m feeling deeply grateful these days,” Powell said.
What started as a concept that had not been produced on a commercial scale came to Ashley as a possible plant site in 2015. It took a while, but the plant finally broke ground in 2019 and is now producing in its Ashley facility.
