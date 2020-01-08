ANGOLA — The decision on whether to keep allowing parking on the west side of Williams Street was tabled Monday by the Angola Common Council. The topic will appear on a council agenda in February.
City Engineer Amanda Cope said comments and concerns have been brought up about parking near Fireman’s Park and Northern Lakes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Parking is currently allowed on both sides of the busy street.
“The consensus is its a safety hazard with people crossing the street between the parked cars,” Cope said.
For about 200 feet north of Mill Street, Cope said, there is already no parking along Williams Street.
“The recommendation of Doug (Anderson) and the traffic commission is to modify that to have no parking on the west side of Williams Street from Mill Street to Stocker Street,” she said.
Councilman Gary Crum, who also drives for STAR Transportation, said he’s in and out of that area quite a bit.
“Just getting out from Northern Lakes when they park up to that driveway, you can’t even see,” he said.
However, with no parking on the west side, Crum said that doesn’t solve his problem, as the nursing home is on the east side of the street.
Though she didn’t check for sure with each person, Cope said she thought it was mostly visitors to the neighborhood parking along Williams Street.
Park Superintendent Matt Hanna disagreed, saying its a lot of employees parking both there and in the parking lot for Fireman’s Park.
“I see workers going across the road,” he said. “Second shift uses the park lot which is the issue. We expanded the lot for the park, not the nursing home.”
Councilman Dave Olson suggested having a conversation between the city and the administration at the nursing home about people and parking, letting the facility know parking on Williams Street will have to be shut down if not controlled.
“Northern Lakes is busy with lots of people coming in and out,” Crum said. “I don’t think taking away parking is the answer. It will just push them into our lot.”
Councilman Dave Martin said the conversation may spur the nursing home to revisit the idea of purchasing a plot of land for a parking lot from the city that has been looked at in the past.
Hickman is going to approach the nursing home about parking and then return the topic to council at a February meeting.
