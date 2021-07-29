ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is looking to the community for input concerning its ongoing search for a new superintendent.
The MSD Board of Trustees has provided a survey for the community to complete that will allow people to voice their concerns and opinions about the next superintendent.
The survey is being conducted by Terry McDaniel, a professor at Indiana State University and a member of the University Search Team, a free service provided by the public universities in Indiana to assist school boards with selecting superintendents.
The MSD school board has been utilizing University Search Team to look for a new superintendent since the breach of contract lawsuit and subsequent settlement with previous superintendent Brent Wilson earlier this year.
As part of the settlement of the lawsuit, Wilson agreed to step down on June 30. Wilson sued after the board changed his contract without notice, removing an automatic contract extension rollover provision that could have kept him on the job until retirement.
The lawsuit was set to go to trial this week in Steuben Superior Court.
As part of the settlement, that provided Wilson a departure package of about $900,000, the suit and an Indiana Open Door Law suit were dismissed.
The school board currently has applications out and hopes to begin the interviewing process later in August.
In the meantime, Steve Sprunger, a retired superintendent who most recently served the East Noble School Corp., has been retained as interim superintendent.
To complete the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2V0RKq4.
