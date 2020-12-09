ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Public Works and Safety isn’t interested in altering its lease with AT&T that would reduce not only what the provider currently pays Angola for space on its water tower but also would give AT&T first right of refusal on anything else that goes on the tower.
The facilities in question are at 109 Jackson Street, near Trine University.
The current contract is set to expire in 2023. In a letter, AT&T said a no or non-response will trigger review of alternate locations.
“As you know, it takes time to negotiate, plan and execute a site relocation,” said the letter. “That is why AT&T’s review process is starting now.”
AT&T pays the city approximately $30,000 a year for the space, said Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell. That current contract is one the board said they would be willing to renew.
Water Superintendent Tom Selman said the new terms that AT&T wants could be a bad road for the city to travel. The water tower is city property and the new proposal from AT&T is a large reduction in rent.
“I feel like they are low-balling and wanting a lot more than how this contract started out,” Selman said.
In a letter provided to the board from AT&T, in order to secure a longer-term lease AT&T wants rent to be $18,600 per year beginning April 1, 2023, with a 5% increase every five years beginning April 2028, and an extension of the lease in six five-year terms through March 2053.
Other provisions AT&T wants include, said Selman, would cause the city to have to give up rights to its own property and allow AT&T to make money off of being able to sub-lease space on the property.
“Giving up rights on our own property and the subleasing, that’s a lot,” Selman said. “Changing the rent price is one thing. There is a lot in it I disagree with.”
Right now, an engineering firm has to approve and inspect anything going on the tower at the installing company’s expense. AT&T, said Selman, wants that thrown out, allowing them to do what they want to do in the space.
Selman said currently there are a few small wireless internet companies that have space on the tower, in addition to AT&T.
Each company, he said, is on the same basic contract.
“My water tower looks like a Burger King crown,” he said. “I don’t care for the crown of antennas, but it’s revenue to the city. But at some point, we need to say enough is enough either stay here or get off.”
The original contract started off with three antennas and has grown to the current size, which is 12 antennas. AT&T has paid to modify the tower, put rails on and otherwise beef up the tower to handle their equipment, said Selman.
Selman said he feels AT&T is trying to leverage things just to better themselves.
“It costs $400,000 to repaint the tower,” he said. “The $30,000 lease over all these years helps pay for that and if they don’t agree, I’m sorry.”
Councilman Dave Olson who is on the board said his biggest deterrent to the whole thing is the subleasing.
“They shouldn’t be making money off our property,” said Olson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.