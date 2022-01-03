ANGOLA — Trine University has restructured its online information systems and organizational leadership degree programs to facilitate transfer and provide critical expertise for today's marketplace.
"Since these programs provide skills that are in such high demand, we have streamlined them to make It much easier for students looking to transfer to Trine," said Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president and dean of academics for TrineOnline. "We've also added concentrations and modified core courses to provide additional training in crucial areas, making graduates much more marketable as they seek to advance in their careers or begin in a new field."
The university's bachelor of science in information systems now includes concentrations in management/leadership, healthcare, marketing, cybersecurity and game design and esports. In addition, a new information systems specialty allows students to transfer in prior experience or take coursework that also counts toward Trine's master of science in information systems degree.
Students who complete the cybersecurity concentration will be prepared to take the national Certified Ethical Hacker Certificate exam, Offensive Security Certified Professional, Certification Exam and Certified Information Systems Security Professional Exam.
Trine has also modified its Associate of Science in information systems degree program to align with the new bachelor's. The ASIS prepares students to enter information systems occupations in supporting roles, augment skill sets in their present occupation, or move on to pursuing a bachelor's degree in information systems.
The redesigned Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership includes new core courses in financial Leadership and developing and leading effective teams, as well as three courses related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. The degree prepares students for leadership roles in corporate or non-profit settings.
For more information on these and other TrineOnline programs, visit trine.edu/online.
