ANGOLA — Angola wants to make sure it has enough money to continue to help local businesses that have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the Angola Common Council held a public hearing on Monday about applying for another round of grant funding from Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
In order to obtain the grant, Angola has to commit $100,000 in local matching funds. The grant plus the local commitment would go towards the Angola Investment Fund’s COVID-19 relief forgivable loan program, established last year. The program helps qualifying local businesses pay for pre-approved business costs including payroll, thereby saving local jobs.
The $100,000 will come from the city’s Major Moves Construction Fund Investment Fund Account. The appropriation will be contingent upon whether Angola is awarded more grant money from Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) during the upcoming third funding round.
Monday’s hearing on a resolution authorizing Mayor Richard Hickman to submit the grant application on behalf of the city of Angola comes after AIF Account Board moved to reapply for another round of OCRA funding late last month.
On or around March 11, the city will submit the application, requesting the maximum amount available, which is $250,000. Of that, at least $127,500 must go to retain low and moderate income jobs, per grant stipulations.
The city received a $250,000 OCRA grant during the second phase of funding last year. Angola had to commit $100,000 then, and altogether the $350,000 formed the basis for the AIF’s coronavirus-related forgivable loan program.
The AIF forgivable loan program has helped 24 Angola businesses in 2020 and 2021. So far, about 60% of the initial pot of money has been awarded, says Kathy Armstrong, who sits on the AIF Account Board.
